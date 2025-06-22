Fernando Dickes News: Signs with Hamburg

Dickes has signed a contract with Hamburg, joining from Leipzig, his new club announced. "With his modern and balanced goalkeeping style and his excellent physical attributes, Fernando brings extremely interesting skills. Our goalkeeper scouting team has closely followed his development over the past few years. We are happy that the opportunity to sign him has now arisen and that Fernando has chosen HSV," said Sporting Director Claus Costa.

Dickes played 26 games last season for the U19 team of Leipzig, including UEFA Youth League appearances. Since 2020, he has featured in 71 competitive matches for Leipzig and is still not 18 years old, which highlights his young talent. Dickes is a German U18 international goalkeeper and will be included in HSV's senior squad this season to develop and increase competition in that area.