Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Fernando Monarrez headshot

Fernando Monarrez News: Heading to Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Monarrez is officially transferring to Puebla from Tijuana ahead of the 2025/26 season, the team announced Sunday.

Monarrez has barely played in 2025 despite making excellent impressions in a pair of appearances at the end of last year. The move to Puebla should represent a good opportunity for him, placing him in contention with players like Nicolas Diaz and Efrain Orona for the left-back spot.

Fernando Monarrez
Puebla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now