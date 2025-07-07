Fernando Monarrez News: Heading to Puebla

Monarrez is officially transferring to Puebla from Tijuana ahead of the 2025/26 season, the team announced Sunday.

Monarrez has barely played in 2025 despite making excellent impressions in a pair of appearances at the end of last year. The move to Puebla should represent a good opportunity for him, placing him in contention with players like Nicolas Diaz and Efrain Orona for the left-back spot.