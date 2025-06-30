Fernando Pacheco News: Departs Espanyol
Pacheco is departing Espanyol after two and a half seasons, the club announced.
Pacheco is leaving Espanyol after two and a half seasons with the team following his move from Almeria. He did not appear in any La Liga matches during the 2024/25 season as he served as the backup to Joan Garcia. The goalkeeper is now set for free agency and free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.
Fernando Pacheco
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now