Ferran Jutgla News: Signs with Celta Vigo

Jutgla has signed a contract for the next four seasons with Celta Vigo, joining on a permanent move from Club Brugge, his new club announced.

Jutgla will play again in La Liga after scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian side Club Brugge, including two Champions League campaigns. He previously came through the youth systems of Espanyol and Barcelona. He made his senior debut with Barcelona in the 2021/22 season.