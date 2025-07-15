Ferran Torres Injury: Returns to training

Torres (abdomen) was shown on the practice field Tuesday, according to his club.

Torres underwent surgery ahead of the end of the season due to appendicitis but is now on the mend, as he was seen taking the training field. This is good news as he appears to be ready for preseason training, hopeful to feature in a match soon. He will likely be fit by the start of the season based on his status, as long as he avoids setbacks.