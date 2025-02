Tomori served a one-game suspension in Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Tomori will be eligible to play against Feyenoord and Torino, but the coach has used all his center-backs in recent tilts, so he's not a lock to be a consistent starter. He has totaled 15 tackles (eight won), five interceptions, 14 clearances and two blocks in his last four displays, providing one assist.