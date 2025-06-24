Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Filip Marschall headshot

Filip Marschall News: Returns to Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Marschall has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall is done with his time in Crewe Alexandra after a season on loan, heading back to Villa after a year in the fourth tier of England. He would appear in 51 games while on loan, seeing a decent spell with 48 goals allowed and 16 clean sheets. He signed an extension with Villa while on loan and seems to still have a place in the club, likely to be a reserve keeper or face another loan now that he is back with his parent club.

Filip Marschall
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now