Filip Marschall News: Returns to Aston Villa

Marschall has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall is done with his time in Crewe Alexandra after a season on loan, heading back to Villa after a year in the fourth tier of England. He would appear in 51 games while on loan, seeing a decent spell with 48 goals allowed and 16 clean sheets. He signed an extension with Villa while on loan and seems to still have a place in the club, likely to be a reserve keeper or face another loan now that he is back with his parent club.