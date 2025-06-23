Filip Stankovic News: Purchased by Venezia
Stankovic has been bought out by Venezia following a loan spell from Inter, signing a contract until 2029.
Stankovic joins Venezia permanently despite the relegation, as the team decided to invest in him anyway. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay in Serie B or draw interest from top-tier sides, considering he was playing at a high level before suffering a patellar tendon tear.
