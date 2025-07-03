Florent Hanin News: Signs contract extension until 2026

Hanin has signed a contract extension with Angers until 2026, the club announced.

Hanin has been a key player for Angers since his first season with the SCO, making 27 appearances and helping the team earn promotion to Ligue 1 by finishing as runners-up in Ligue 2. During the 2024/25 season, Hanin featured in 35 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.