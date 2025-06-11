Florent Mollet News: Disappointing season in Nantes

Mollet made nine Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season.

Mollet had a disappointing last season with the Canaries, featuring in just nine games and starting only three of them. He remained an unused substitute on 16 occasions during the campaign, which is especially disappointing considering how brilliant he was with Metz and Montpellier a few years ago. There is little doubt that the midfielder will not follow his journey in Nantes after ending his contract at the end of the month. Reports suggest he could be heading back to his former club Montpellier to play in Ligue 2 next season.