Florentino Luis

Florentino Luis News: Incredible defensive display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Florentino Luis generated four tackles (four won), two clearances and four interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Florentino Luis produced a fantastic defensive performance, which helped his side win away in the Champions League playoff. He won four tackles for the third Champions League game in a row. This was his second game of the campaign, where he won 100% of his tackles.

Florentino Luis
Benfica
