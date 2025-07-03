Florian Neuhaus Injury: Will not train with senior squad

Neuhaus has been fined by Borussia Monchengladbach for disciplinary reasons and will not train with the senior squad within the next month, the club announced.

Neuhaus was sanctioned following an internal decision by the club, though the specific incident was not disclosed publicly. He will not train with the senior squad before the beginning of August, leaving his role and future at the club in doubt for a midfielder who was once an undisputed starter for Gladbach but has seen his playing time largely decrease in recent seasons, playing only 367 minutes for two starts in 2024/25.