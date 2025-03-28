Fantasy Soccer
Florian Thauvin Injury: Out for Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Thauvin (foot) "needs a little more time. He tried to progressively join the rest of the group in training during the week. The situation looks good, but we decided that he'll continue treating his injury," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Thauvin will miss his second straight game with a plantar fascia injury that will have to be managed the rest of the way. Since Alexis Sanchez (calf) went down as well, the coach could turn to Iker Bravo or Keinan Davis or advance Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

