Florian Wirtz News: Completes Liverpool switch

Wirtz completed a transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday.

Wirtz's move to Liverpool had been in the works for quite some time, but the deal is finally official, and one of the best players in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons will strengthen one of the most dangerous attacking lines in Europe. Wirtz scored 10 goals and added 12 assists in 31 appearances (25 starts) in the Bundesliga in 2024/25 for Leverkusen. He should find a role in the starting line in the attacking line alongside Mohamed Salah, leaving the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to fight for the remaining role in the starting lineup. Wirtz's combination of creativity, flair, vision and scoring ability should make him an absolute joy to watch in the Premier League, and he shouldn't need a lot of time to become a key player for the Reds based on what he showed over the last two season at both the domestic and continental level with Leverkusen.