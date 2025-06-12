Flynn Downes News: Solid in Premier League
Downes scored once in 27 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League.
Downes played his first season as a full Premier League starter after joining from West Ham. He did well in a solid role scoring once and working as a box-to-box midfielder. He also occasionally slotted in at center-back, though injuries marred the middle of his season. Downes now heads back to the Championship where he played a big role.
