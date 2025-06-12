Menu
Flynn Downes headshot

Flynn Downes News: Solid in Premier League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Downes scored once in 27 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League.

Downes played his first season as a full Premier League starter after joining from West Ham. He did well in a solid role scoring once and working as a box-to-box midfielder. He also occasionally slotted in at center-back, though injuries marred the middle of his season. Downes now heads back to the Championship where he played a big role.

