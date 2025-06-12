Fode Ballo-Toure News: Correct months with HAC

Ballo‑Toure featured in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season.

Ballo-Toure signed a six-month contract with Le Havre back in January after ending his journey with AC Milan and made good outings for the Havrais, contributing eight tackles, 23 clearances and 21 crosses in 10 games. His short-term contract ends at the end of the month and it is yet unclear if Le Havre will decide to keep him for next season or let him leave as a free agent.