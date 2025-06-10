Menu
Fran Beltran News: Consistency is key

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Beltran appeared in 34 matches, with 29 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

In his seventh year with the club, Beltran proved as consistent as can be, hitting 20 shots and delivering over 10 chances created for a fourth straight season. This was also his fifth consecutive season with more than 20 tackles won and the third time in the last four seasons that he registered over 30. His reliable presence is a pillar of strength that can continue to be built around.

