Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Currently injured
Esposito will sit out at least the first two FIFA Club World Cup matches due to a calf problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Esposito was ruled out for the U-21 European Championship because he's currently unavailable, but Inter brought him to the United States with the expectation that he'll be ready to go later in the competition. Sebastiano Esposito is the only backup striker currently fully healthy.
