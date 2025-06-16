Menu
Francesco Pio Esposito headshot

Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Currently injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Esposito will sit out at least the first two FIFA Club World Cup matches due to a calf problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Esposito was ruled out for the U-21 European Championship because he's currently unavailable, but Inter brought him to the United States with the expectation that he'll be ready to go later in the competition. Sebastiano Esposito is the only backup striker currently fully healthy.

Francesco Pio Esposito
Inter Milan
