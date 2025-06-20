Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Shakes off physical problem

Esposito (calf) joined the rest of the group in training on the eve of Saturday's clash with the Urawa Red Diamonds, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Esposito has recovered from a calf injury he picked up late in the season and will be one of the top offensive deputies since Inter lost Marcus Thuram. Sebastiano Esposito and Valentin Carboni are the other options as Lautaro Martinez's partner. He tallied 19 goals and 3 assists in 40 matches with Spezia in Serie B in 2024/2025.