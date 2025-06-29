Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Francesco Pio Esposito headshot

Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Will skip Fluminense clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Esposito "won't be available against Fluminense on Monday due to a flexor problem," coach Christian Chivu relayed.

Esposito suffered a different muscular injury shortly after returning from a calf strain and will eventually be evaluated if Inter get past their opponents in the Round of 16. Marcus Thuram (thigh) is coming back, joining Lautaro Martinez and Sebastiano Esposito up front.

Francesco Pio Esposito
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now