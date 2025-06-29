Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Will skip Fluminense clash
Esposito "won't be available against Fluminense on Monday due to a flexor problem," coach Christian Chivu relayed.
Esposito suffered a different muscular injury shortly after returning from a calf strain and will eventually be evaluated if Inter get past their opponents in the Round of 16. Marcus Thuram (thigh) is coming back, joining Lautaro Martinez and Sebastiano Esposito up front.
