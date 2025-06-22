Francesco Pio Esposito News: Assists in CWC game

Esposito (calf) came off the bench and set up Valentin Carboni in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Urawa Red Diamonds.

Esposito entered the match at halftime, relieving his brother Sebastiano, and had a nice display, capping it off with a little feed for Valentin Carboni in the box. He had a very strong campaign at Spezia, and Inter will have to decide whether to lean on him for backup duties after letting go of Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa or send him to another team so he can play consistently.