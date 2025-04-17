Francis Coquelin Injury: Still in rehabilitation process
Coquelin (hamstring) is still in the rehabilitation process and isn't available yet for the club, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.
Coquelin is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is nearing a return to team training but remains unavailable for the squad. His next chance to feature for the Canaries comes Tuesday against Paris although a return next Sunday against Toulouse appears more likely if everything goes as planned.
