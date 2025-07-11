Francis Westfield Injury: Fit for play
Westfield (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Westfield is seeing great news heading into the weekend, as he has been cleared for play after an ankle injury. This is good news for the club, as he is typically their starter at right-back. That said, he will likely take that spot back immediately when facing the Red Bulls on Saturday.
