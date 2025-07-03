Francis Westfield Injury: Might not be ready Saturday

Westfield (ankle) is uncertain to play Saturday against Nashville SC, according to Joe Tansey of Substack. "[Westfield] is edging closer to play but probably still too soon," manager Bradley Carnell said.

While Carnell left the door open for Westfield's return to action this weekend, it sounds as if Saturday's game will end up being too soon for the wing-back to return to the side. Westfield has started in 14 of his 17 appearances this season, tallying one goal and three assists from his right-back role.