Francis Westfield Injury: Still inching towards return

Westfield (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Westfield is seeing another update, but one that is similar to his last, as he is still not cleared for a return, but is closest to a return out of the club's injured players. This still leaves his timeline up in the air, but reassures that he is healing. Wednesday may be too soon, but he could look to see the field when they once again face the Red Bulls on Saturday.