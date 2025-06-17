Francis Westfield News: Assists in win

Westfield assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Westfield played the entire second half, recording an assist during the win Saturday. He's only come off the bench twice in the last 10 league appearances, totaling a goal with 17 tackles and 26 clearances in that span.