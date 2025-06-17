Menu
Francis Westfield headshot

Francis Westfield News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Westfield assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Westfield played the entire second half, recording an assist during the win Saturday. He's only come off the bench twice in the last 10 league appearances, totaling a goal with 17 tackles and 26 clearances in that span.

Francis Westfield
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
