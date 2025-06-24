Francisco Portillo News: Clutch scorer in Oviedo

Portillo made 22 appearances in La Liga2 for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, scoring the extra-time winner in the play-off final against Mirandes.

Portillo's crucial goal in extra time delivered Oviedo's historic promotion, underlining his big-match temperament despite being used mainly as a supersub this season, with only half of his appearances coming as starts, one goal, and one assist in 1,023 minutes. His timing and finishing in the decisive moment elevated him to overnight hero status. His contract is set to expire at the end of the month but he could earn an extension and serve in a rotational role heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.