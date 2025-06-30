Francisco Portillo News: Won't continue with Oviedo
Portillo is departing Oviedo as a free agent, the club announced.
Portillo scored the extra-time winner that confirmed the promotion of Oviedo to the Spanish top flight but will not play in La Liga with the club as he has not been extended and is leaving as a free agent. Portillo is now free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.
Francisco Portillo
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now