Francisco Sierralta headshot

Francisco Sierralta News: Moves to France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 9:29am

Sierralta has completed a transfer to Auxerre from Watford, according to his new club.

Sierralta is making a change of scenery this offseason, having inked a new deal with Auxerre after moving from Watford. This is a solid addition for the French club as he is a defender with experience across several English leagues, most recently serving with Watford since 2020. He did appear in 123 games for the club and will look to capture decent time in his first campaign, although rotational time is likely to start.

Francisco Sierralta
AJ Auxerre
