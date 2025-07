Escobar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory against San Diego FC.

Escobar scored in the first half to give Houston the 2-1 lead with his second goal in the season. The left-backa also helped on defense with the second-most clearances (five) for his side. That was his third start in a row and 15th overall in 19 appearances.