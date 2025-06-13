Franco Mastantuono News: Completes Real Madrid move
Mastantuono has officially signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid.
Mastantuono will play for River Plate in the FIFA Club World Cup and will join Real Madrid on Aug. 14, when he turns 18. The attacking midfielder has dazzled at the domestic level with River Plate and already made his senior debut with the Argentina national team, although he's probably not expected to make a significant impact with Real Madrid once he joins the club.
