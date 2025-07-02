Franco Rossano News: Loaned to Necaxa

Rossano will join Necaxa on loan from Club America for the Apertura 2025 tournament.

Rossano is a promising youngster who has already taken part in five top-flight contests, playing as a left-back or left winger. He should initially contend for a place on the bench behind Johan Rojas and the also newly acquired Cristian Calderon. In that case, Rossano could rack up a few crosses and defensive stats when given enough minutes on the field.