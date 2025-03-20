Fantasy Soccer
Frank Magri News: Will miss clash against Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Magri is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Magri will miss the match against Brest on March 30 after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The striker has been a regular starter recently and his absence will force a change in the lineup, with Joshua King likely making his first start since returning from injury.

