Frank Magri News: Will miss clash against Brest
Magri is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Magri will miss the match against Brest on March 30 after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The striker has been a regular starter recently and his absence will force a change in the lineup, with Joshua King likely making his first start since returning from injury.
