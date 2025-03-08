Frederic Guilbert News: Sets up teammate in Milan game

Guilbert assisted once to go with four tackles (two won), three interceptions and one clearance Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus AC Milan.

Guilbert often struggled to keep up with the opponents in the back but provided his first assist of the season with a square ball for Nenad Krstovic on the other end. He has recorded three key passes, seven crosses (two accurate), 11 tackles (eight won) and 14 clearances in the last five games, contributing to one clean sheet.