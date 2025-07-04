Frederik Jakel News: Extends contract, sent on loan

Jakel has signed a contract extension until 2027 with RB Leipzig and will join on loan Eintracht Braunschweig for the 2025/26 season with a purchase option, his parent club announced. "Freddy has developed very well over the past few years, both athletically and personally. He has gained valuable experience through his appearances in Belgium and the 2. Bundesliga. After his injury-related break, he should fully return to form in Braunschweig and gain match practice at a high level. We wish him much success for the coming season at Eintracht," said Marcel Schafer, Managing Director of Sports.

Jakel will join Eintracht Braunschweig on loan for the 2025/26 season after making 18 appearances for SV Elversberg in 2023/24 before a cruciate ligament tear. He previously played 27 games for Arminia Bielefeld and 41 for KV Oostende and will look to gain increased playing time and experience in the second division of Germany.