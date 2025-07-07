Gabriel Fernandez Injury: Still injured, likely to leave club

Fernandez (knee) remains sidelined due to his injury and is expected to depart Cruz Azul once he has completed his recovery, Iliany Aparicio of Record reported Wednesday.

Fernandez's MCL strain has turned out to be more significant than expected since his initial diagnosis on May 5. The forward, who had previously dealt with a torn ACL in the same knee of his current problem, totaled three goals and one assist in 16 matches played during the Clausura tournament, plus two goals across eight games of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Unfortunately for him, the club is already looking for a new striker, with names like Luka Jovic rumored as candidates to take Fernandez's place in the contention with Angel Sepulveda.