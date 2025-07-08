Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Moving to Leeds

Gudmundsson has completed a transfer to Leeds from Lille, according to his new club.

Gudmundsson is seeing a change of clubs this offseason as he will depart France for England, having inked a deal with Leeds until 2029. He is coming off his best season yet at the professional level, notching two goals and one assist in 39 appearances (25 starts), supporting a decent role on the left flank. He is likely to see a similar role with his new club and should prioritize a spot on the left side of the defense, a solid pickup for Leeds.