Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Misehouy headshot

Gabriel Misehouy Injury: Limited minutes in Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Misehouy featured in 9 La Liga matches for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Misehouy has already shown bravery in senior football, scoring once in 251 minutes and displaying confidence beyond his years. He joined the club from Ajax last summer and with continued gradual integration, he could become a consistent attacking option for the Catalans in the upcoming seasons.

Gabriel Misehouy
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now