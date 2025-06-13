Gabriel Misehouy Injury: Limited minutes in Girona
Misehouy featured in 9 La Liga matches for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.
Misehouy has already shown bravery in senior football, scoring once in 251 minutes and displaying confidence beyond his years. He joined the club from Ajax last summer and with continued gradual integration, he could become a consistent attacking option for the Catalans in the upcoming seasons.
