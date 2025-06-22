Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Back in team training

Moscardo (ankle) was spotted working indoors and back in team training on grass, suggesting he can be in the squad for Monday's clash against Seattle, the club announced.

Moscardo is recovering well from his ankle injury as he was back in team training on Saturday. This is a positive development for the young Brazilian, although his future remains a bit uncertain moving forward. It remains unclear if coach Luis Enrique will want to give him minutes during the competition and keep him in Paris for next season.