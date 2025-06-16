Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Trains partially Saturday

Moscardo (ankle) is back with his parent club after ending his loan spell with Reims and was spotted doing parts of training on Saturday with PSG, which is competing in the Club World Cup, according to Ilies Peeters from 90min.

Moscardo has been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the Ligue 1 qualification against Metz while on loan with Reims. The Brazilian has now returned to his parent club Paris Saint-Germain and is currently with the team in the United States to participate in the Club World Cup. Moscardo is still in his rehabilitation process and has trained partially in recent days, which is a positive sign suggesting he could potentially feature later in the competition.