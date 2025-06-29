Gabriel Pec News: Records four shots

Pec recorded four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Pec had a decent effort Saturday but was unable to find a goal that would have secured his club a win, registering four shots, but with none finding the back of the net. This marks his third game in a row with four or more shots, although he has only scored in one of those matches. He will hope he can be more clinical with his shots moving forward, with only three goals on 65 shots so far compared to the 19 goals on 143 shots he earned last campaign.