Gabriel Pec News: Two-goal brace keeps LA alive

Pec was injured and subbed out in the 91st minute of Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Louis City SC. He scored two goals to go with eight shots (three on goal) before exiting the match.

Pec struck twice for the Galaxy on Saturday, scoring the equalizer in the 41st minute and the almost game-winner in the 87th minute. His brace marked his first multi-goal game of the MLS season and confirmed his status as one of the league's most in-form forwards. Pec recorded his second-highest shot total of the season with eight attempts, bringing his tally to 15 over the last three games.