Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Two shots on target despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Gabriel had five shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.

Gabriel tallied a minimum of two shots on target for a fourth consecutive game, totaling nine shots on target over that span. He also tied his season high with 48 completed passes in the match, and he nabbed two interceptions for the third time in four outings.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now