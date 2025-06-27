Gabriel Pec News: Two shots on target despite loss
Gabriel had five shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.
Gabriel tallied a minimum of two shots on target for a fourth consecutive game, totaling nine shots on target over that span. He also tied his season high with 48 completed passes in the match, and he nabbed two interceptions for the third time in four outings.
