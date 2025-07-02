Gabriel Pirani News: Picks one match suspension

Pirani will serve a one-match ban due to violent conduct, according to the league.

Pirani committed violent conduct by punching an opponent in the chest in their last contest and received a yellow card for the action. That said, the league decided to upgrade his sanction and suspended him for one game. Pirani has started three of the last four games, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jared Stroud expected to replace him on the right wing.