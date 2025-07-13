Gabriel Pirani News: Scores goal in defeat

Pirani scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pirani scored in the 77th minute with a first-time shot from the center of the box, ending D.C. United's 377-minute scoring drought in league play. The goal was his third of the MLS season and his first since late May. He also created two chances and set two season highs with five shots and two tackles while playing in a deeper position than usual against LA Galaxy.