Gabriel Pirani News: Three shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Pirani had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Real Salt Lake.

Pirani picked up his third consecutive start and accounted for at least three shots in each game. However, this was his second straight outing without a shot on target. He also accounted for at least two chances created for a fourth time this season, and he delivered his second accurate cross in three outings.

Gabriel Pirani
D.C. United
