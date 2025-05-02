Gabriel Suazo News: Ruled out against Rennes

Suazo (personal) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Rennes, coach Carles Novell said in a press conference, according to Les Violets.

Suazo became a father this week and will not be available for Sunday's clash against Rennes. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter on the left flank. Aron Donnum is expected to replace him on the left while Warren Kamanzi is expected to start on the right for that game.