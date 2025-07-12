Gabriel Suazo News: Signs with Sevilla

Suazo has signed with Sevilla out of free agency, according to his new club.

Suazo has found his new club after departing Toulouse this season, witht eh defender signing with Sevilla in Spain. The Chilean started in 23 of his 30 appearacnes last season, seeing a decent time on the left flank of the defense with his six assists. He will look to capture decent time on the flank and could work into a starting role, altough he will have to beat out Adria Pedrosa.