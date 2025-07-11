Gaddi Aguirre News: Scores goal in win

Aguirre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory against Puebla.

Aguirre headed a set-piece cross to give his team the lead in the 24th minute during the first Apertura 2024 contest. He also posted a team-high two interceptions and recorded three or more clearances for the fifth time in a row considering the final stretch of the previous campaign. The goal was an unusual contribution for him, though there could be more opportunities for him to rack up defensive stats in the future. That is if he doesn't lose his starting spot when Matheus Doria (suspension) is available and new signing Rober Pier has more time training with the team.