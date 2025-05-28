Gaetan Laborde News: Consistent goal scorer

Laborde made 33 appearances across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season, netting 11 goals and contributing five assists.

Laborde's consistent goal-scoring ability provided a reliable offensive option for Nice throughout the season to help the club secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualifications for next season. His experience and positioning allowed him to capitalize on scoring opportunities and his brilliant left foot helped him score wonderful goals, also on direct free kicks. Laborde's contributions were vital in maintaining the team's attacking threat throughout the season and with one year left on his contract, the club could likely offer him a contract extension since coach Franck Haise highly rates him as a player and a leader.